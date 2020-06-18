Spike in overdoses in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Jefferson County Health Department is warning the public about a deadly batch of drugs that is on the market.

The county has seen four overdoses in 24 hours and three deaths from dangerous drugs in just over two weeks.

First responders have been called to 21 drug overdoses since June 1. Fentanyl seems to be the primary drug, but other drugs or combinations of drugs are causing people to overdose.

A reminder that no drug is safe and any drug could be laced with deadly amounts of fentanyl.