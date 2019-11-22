Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Spike in travelers expected at Hancock International Airport for Thanksgiving travel

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was business as usual at Syracuse Hancock International Airport on Friday, but come next week, it might be a different story.

The Regional Airport Authority is expecting a more than 17 percent increase in Thanksgiving week travelers compared to last year. 

The three days of the turkey day travel stretch — Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday — are expected to exceed 10,000 daily passengers.

If you have plans to fly, you should arrive at the airport at least two hours ahead your scheduled departure, especially during peak times. You should also expect increased enforcement of the pickup dropoff policy. You are encouraged to wait at the cellphone lot.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected