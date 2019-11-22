Spike in travelers expected at Hancock International Airport for Thanksgiving travel

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was business as usual at Syracuse Hancock International Airport on Friday, but come next week, it might be a different story.

The Regional Airport Authority is expecting a more than 17 percent increase in Thanksgiving week travelers compared to last year.

The three days of the turkey day travel stretch — Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday — are expected to exceed 10,000 daily passengers.

If you have plans to fly, you should arrive at the airport at least two hours ahead your scheduled departure, especially during peak times. You should also expect increased enforcement of the pickup dropoff policy. You are encouraged to wait at the cellphone lot.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9