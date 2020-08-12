Splash Park in Fulton hosts grand opening on Wednesday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Splash Park at C.V. Abbott Park had its grand opening on Wednesday.

The grand opening happened at 1 p.m. A fenced concrete pad with sprinkler systems will now let people cool down for the rest of the summer.

The Splash Park is located on Division Street between 6th and 7th Street in Fulton.

(Splash Park)

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected