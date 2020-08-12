Splash Park in Fulton hosts grand opening on Wednesday

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Splash Park at C.V. Abbott Park had its grand opening on Wednesday.
The grand opening happened at 1 p.m. A fenced concrete pad with sprinkler systems will now let people cool down for the rest of the summer.
The Splash Park is located on Division Street between 6th and 7th Street in Fulton.
