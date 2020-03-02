Splashed water results in ice-covered structures at Hoover Beach

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — You remember the ice piles, and surely, you couldn’t have forgotten about the carcicle. But now, Hamburg has a new frozen attraction to dazzle both locals and visitors alike.

Take a look at these ice-covered houses viewers have spotted at Hoover Beach! The strong winds felt across western New York on Thursday resulted in the waters of Lake Erie blowing ashore, encasing parts of the land in ice.

These houses are some of the more noticeable examples of these feats of nature.

(Photo courtesy of Lise)

(Photo courtesy of Ed Mis)

