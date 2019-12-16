SPOONSS Act could bring dozens of jobs to Central New York

SHERRILL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Representative Anthony Brindisi visited Sherrill Manufacturing as the Support Procurement of our Nation’s Stainless Steel Act (SPOONSS) moves closer to President Trump’s desk.

The legislation passed the House last week and now just needs the Senate to pass it before it gets to Trump. Congress has voted against the SPOONSS Act in previous years, but this year it is included in must-pass legislation.

The act would require the Department of Defense to get its stainless steel flatware from here in the country.

Since Sherrill Manufacturing is America’s only remaining flatware maker, the CEO, Greg Owens, believes it should be able to add a dozen jobs as it doubles in production.

“This has been many years in the making and we appreciate the support and hard work that has gone into making this happen,” Owens said. In terms of the impact on our community, our shipments to the military could increase by double or more over the next few years. Passage of this bill and our natural growth on the Liberty Tabletop side will mean up to a dozen or more jobs being created in New York’s 22nd [congressional district]. From all of us here at Sherrill Manufacturing we thank Congressman Brindisi, his staff and others who made this happen. It is a true win for Central New York.”

