Sports betting reopens July 22 at Oneida Indian Nation properties

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — On July 22, sports betting will be allowed once again at Oneida Indian Nation properties. That includes The Lounge with Caesars Sports at Turning Stone, Point Place Casino, and Yellow Brick Road Casino and Sports Book.
Sports bettors will be able to place wagers on events like MLB and NBA games.
All Oneida Indian Nation properties follow the Safer Together protocols, which include operating at 50% occupancy and limiting guests to those from approved states only.
Health and safety protocols at Oneida Nation Enterprises include:
- Aligning with the State of New York and its ongoing efforts to limit community spread of the virus, Oneida Nation Enterprises is restricting access to guests traveling from any of the following 22 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.
- Mandatory face coverings for employees, guests, vendors and the public—wherever feasible throughout the facilities, including everywhere on the gaming floor.
- Gloves required for all employees who are working in direct contact with guests, including in all restaurants, at registration desks and on the gaming floors.
- Daily non-invasive thermal temperature checks of every employee entering the workplace and brief survey questions to identify potential exposure to coronavirus.
- All restaurants and bars will have at least six feet of separation between tables. Buffets or other self-service food options will remain closed, and there will be no self-service food in any of the Players’ Lounges or banquet rooms.
- Enhanced cleaning measures include new technology that alerts guests with an on-screen notification of the exact time the slot machine was last sanitized; HVAC air changeover levels will be maintained at a significantly greater capacity, and will exceed those required by the standard commercial code; touchless hand sanitizer dispensers placed at every guest entry point and throughout the property.
- There will be no concerts/shows in the Showroom or Event Center until mass gatherings can be offered without undue risk.
