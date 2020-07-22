Sports betting resumes Wednesday at Oneida Indian Nation properties

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Fans looking to celebrate the start of a very different professional sports season can now do so. Sports betting will be allowed once again at Oneida Indian Nation properties beginning Wednesday.

That includes The Lounge with Caesars Sports at Turning Stone, Point Place Casino, and Yellow Brick Road Casino and Sports Book.

Sports bettors will be able to place wagers on events like Major League Baseball and NBA games. This will open following the Safer Together protocols, meaning restricting access to guests traveling from high-risk states, and physical distancing and 50 percent occupancy limits will also be enforced.