ELBRIDGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In conjunction with National Hunting and Fishing Day, the Onondaga County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs held its Sportsmen’s Days celebration on Sept. 23 and 24.

The celebration took place at Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery in Elbridge. Attendees were able to try their hands at all sorts of outdoor activities, with demonstrations of archery, fly fishing, canoeing and more.

There were also activities catered to those with disabilities.

Attendees also got to learn about owls, hawks and other birds.