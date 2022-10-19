SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — October is National Bullying Prevention Month. Its a time to focus and bring awareness to the issue, happening far too often in today’s society.

Bullying…it affects kids and even adults.

“There can be physical bullying which we typically think of. There can be verbal bullying, social bullying and cyber bullying,” said Dr. Anne Reagan, pediatric psychologist at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Cyberbullying has become the most recent trend, with more kids using social media.

“Cyberbullying is very prevalent on the web and you want to make sure your kids aren’t being bullied and also make sure that your kids aren’t bullying other kids online,” said Burton Kelso, technology expert at Integral.

It all starts with monitoring your child’s phone, that means knowing their user name and password to their device. This allows parents to keep a close eye on their child’s interactions and online activity.

“If your kid is being bullied, you can take the proper steps to make sure they get the help that they need and also take the steps to make sure the bully is stopped,” said Kelso.

Mobile apps like Net Nanny allow parents to control how their child is using apps and the internet through its blocking feature.

But there’s other simple ways for parents to spot and stop bullying without using a cell phone or computer.

“Just opening up a conversation with kids, for parents to look for signs of bullying themselves but also continue to check in with their kids if there are any changes in pure groups or socialization,” said Dr. Reagan.

Experts say all types of bullying can have a psychological impact, affecting them socially and emotionally. Prevention and school wide bullying campaigns are another way to address bullying, so if you see something say something.

Helpful resources for bullying prevention tips:

American Psychological Association

National Center Against Bullying