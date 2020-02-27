Spread of coronavirus affecting college programs

(WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus may be entering a new phase, at least in the United States.

Health officials are investigating what’s being called “community spread,” which means the patient did not have any recent travel history or exposure to another known patient.

Doctors say those who have traveled to areas where the virus is present are continuing to be monitored.

“We always ask people if they’ve traveled and where they’ve traveled and if they have come from a place that has an outbreak…” said Dr. Stephen Thomas with the Infectious Diseases Department at Upstate University Hospital.

Cornell University released a statement on how the spread of the virus could affect student programs.

“Although we do now know whether the Level 3 Travel Health Advisories for China and South Korea will remain in place over the summer, we strongly suggest that Cornell students, faculty or staff planning to participate in or lead organized programs of study, work or research in those countries this summer make alternate plans.” Part of statement from Cornell University

