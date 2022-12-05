ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Firefighter’s Association of New York (FASNY) is reminding everyone this Holiday season of a few safety tips to enjoy a safe Christmas with no fires.

All across New York State, residents are setting up Holiday trees, lighting more candles and plugging in lights to decorate homes.

While everyone loves a nice Holiday cozy aesthetic, it is important to be safe while dealing with fire.

“The holidays bring cheer, love, and joy to New Yorkers each year,” said FASNY president Edward Tase, Jr. “Unfortunately, it historically also brings an increase in home fires. Dry trees, unattended cooking, and forgotten candles can all lead to tragedy. We want all New Yorkers to enjoy a safe and accident-free holiday.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), U.S. fire departments responded to an average 160 home fires that started with Christmas trees per year and an average of 7,900 home fires started by candles.

In the years 2014-2018, the annual average of fires caused by candles resulted in 81 civilian fire deaths, 677 civilian fire injuries, and $278 million in direct property damage per year.

New York State has the second-most home fire fatalities this year, with 126 deaths, following Pennsylvania with 141. This time last year New York had 102 home fire fatalities, fifth-most in the nation.

“Keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday by not leaving candles unattended, and turning off all decoration lights when leaving the home. Also, if using a live tree to decorate your house this season, be sure to water it often and place it away from any heating sources to avoid fire risk,” said FASNY president Edward Tase, Jr. “As always, FASNY wishes all New Yorkers a safe and happy holiday this year.”

Holiday decorating tips from FASNY and the National Fire Protection Association:

Be careful with holiday decorations. Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant.

Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn.

Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.

Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.

Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged.

Keep decorations away from windows and doors.

Fire Safety Tips For Your Christmas Tree