Spreading kindness: Local elementary school students lend a helping hand to the homeless

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local elementary students learned a lesson that goes well beyond the classroom. That is, the importance of giving back to the community.

As part of Moses-DeWitt’s Character Education Program, each month, students learn about a specific character trait and this month’s word is “kindness.”

“We are all in this together and ‘kindness’ is that word we are kind of wrapping around this month,” said Mary Sylvester, Principal of Moses-DeWitt.

Students have been collecting basic necessities for the Syracuse Rescue Mission to give to the homeless in Central New York. Items included mini tissue packets, wet wipes, wrapped snacks, water bottles, toothbrushes and toothpaste and more.

“I put some little items that people need and we have in our cupboard that we don’t use 24/7 and that they really, really need everyday,” said Kara Barnello, a fourth grade student at Moses-DeWitt.

However, it wasn’t just about donating the items.

“We wanted to take it a step further. It wasn’t just about bringing in items from home and placing them in a box in our main office, but we wanted students to play more of a role in this kindness initiative,” explained Michelle Duffy, a first grade teacher. “We thought about having them create the care packages and putting cards inside the care packages to change someone’s life a little bit, even if it’s just for one day.”

Not only did students make and fill the care packages, each of the students had the chance to write a personalized note that went inside of the bags.

“I wrote in the card that ‘we are trying our best to help you and do the right thing for you guys,'” said Barnello.

“It was incredible what the kids came up with. Some of the kids were saying things like ‘you are important, you matter,’ and just from the messages and the things that they came up with, I can tell it’s really important to them. They understand,” explained Duffy.

It’s a small act that will go a long way. Moses-DeWitt will be donating the care packages to the Rescue Mission next week.

The Rescue Mission’s Street Outreach team will then hand deliver the care packages to any homeless Central New Yorkers they come across.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV