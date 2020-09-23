Spring break cancelled at SU, COVID-19 spring semester calendar released

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Spring break has officially been cancelled at Syracuse University, due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Syracuse University released its plans for the 2021 Spring Semester Wednesday, as the University and all other segments of society deal with the continued presence of COVID-19.

The University says residential instruction for the semester will begin on January 25, which is one week later than normal.

Students who live on-campus will be notified at a later time as to when they should move back in.

In a letter to the campus community, top administrators, including Chancellor Kent Syverud, said the University will eliminate spring break, “…in order to minimize travel-related COVID-19 risks and to avoid quarantine-related complications. Many of our peer institutions are adopting similar schedules. The University Public Health Team is working to finalize spring semester quarantine and COVID-19 testing procedures. While Jan. 25 will be the first day of classes, more information will be forthcoming about the timing and process for our return to campus.”

The last day of class is scheduled for Friday, April 30. May 1 and May 2 are reading days, and final exams will be held from May 3 until May 6.

The letter to the campus community also said, “Subject to continuing and further guidance from New York State and public health officials, May 7-8 will be reserved for college and school convocations and May 9 for University Commencement. The format of these celebrations, whether virtual or in-person, will be contingent on public health conditions and approval by the appropriate officials. This schedule will also allow some flexibility for rescheduling Commencement for the Class of 2020, if public health guidelines allow.”

For the fall semester, Syracuse University has already decided to end classes earlier than normal, so students are not returning to campus after being home for Thanksgiving break.

