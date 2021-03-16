SPRING CLEAN: Registration now open for local electronics recycling events

(WSYR-TV) — As spring cleaning efforts get underway, registration for local electronics recycling events is now open.

Local electronics recycler, Sunnking, has opened registration for its initial round of free recycling events for 2021. Residents must register online for a drop-off time slot.

Residents can register at sunnking.com/events and find a complete list of recyclable devices or call (585) 637-8365.

Health and safety procedures will be in place to ensure a safe environment, including timed appointments, no-contact device removal, and dedicated drive-through lanes.

Sunnking collects an average of 100 tons of electronics per event. It saw a record-breaking attendance in 2020 for its electronics recycling events. The company says it will announce more local events in the coming weeks.

RECYCLING EVENTS