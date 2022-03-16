SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It took a while, but the sun made it out in Syracuse Tuesday warming us into the 50s. It is even warmer for St. Patrick’s Day.

WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT:

Skies over Central New York average out partly to mostly cloudy overnight. It is pretty mild tonight with lows ranging from the upper 30s to mid-40s, not too far from the average highs for this time of year.

THURSDAY (ST. PATRICK’S DAY):

Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day, right now is looking to be the warmest/nicest day of the week with intervals of sun and highs warming well into the 60s for the holiday!

The warmest St. Patrick’s Day in Syracuse’s history is 73° set way back in 1927, and at this time we think that record is safe, but IF we see more sun than we are thinking we won’t rule out at least a run at the record.

The one potential fly in the ointment is for areas south of Syracuse. An area of low pressure is tracking off the Mid Atlantic coast and while try to throw some moisture north. That *could* cause a few spotty showers from Norwich east over to Cooperstown in the afternoon.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be mainly dry and still mild, at least 50s, but maybe not quite as warm as Thursday as a cold front uneventfully tries to sneak through late Thursday night/Friday morning.

Changes are slated to take place this weekend as we round out winter and start spring Sunday at 11:33 am. It is definitely unsettled as an area of low pressure approaches us from the west. It remains mild enough for rain showers Saturday but there is a chance Sunday it cools enough for a bit some wet snow could mix in over higher elevations.

Stay tuned for updates on those changes this week.