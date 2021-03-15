Spring is on the way as a local artist creates seed bombs as an eco-friendly way to make gardening easier

(WIVB) — It’s called Splerk. It’s a water and paper solution that, when combined, creates a pulp.

The seeds are added to the mixture and you’ve got a seed bomb.

“You take shredded paper, or paper and then shred it. And then, put it into the blender with some water and then blend it all up,” said said Janna Willoughby-Lohr owner of Papercraft Miracles.

And when it’s finished…

“Once you have the finish product, you an take it and just dip it in water and then plant it in soil. it’s very easy,” said Willoughby-Lohr.

Willoughby-Lohr has been practicing paper-making as an art form since college.

“Paper-making is kind of a lost art. The first time that I took a paper-making class when I was in college, I put my arms in a bucket of pulp, and I was like “Oh yeah that’s my jam,” said Willoughby-Lohr. “I don’t know if I was a paper maker back in a past life or something, but me and pulp we communicate. I just knew, immediately, how to work with it. It’s such a Zen art.

In addition to the seed bombs, paper flowers and other creations they’re taking orders for their Easter egg seed bombs. https://www.facebook.com/papercraftmiracles http://www.papercraftmiracles.com/