SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –Significant changes ahead as our early spring weather rollercoaster continues.

OVERNIGHT:

It becomes breezy and turns milder overnight thanks to a warm front moving through Central New York. In the wake of the warm front, temperatures rise through the 40s into the upper 40s to mid-50s by sunrise Thursday with maybe a spotty shower towards morning.

THURSDAY:

It’s a windy, mild/warm Thursday with some sun possibly around at times, especially during the morning and midday.

Scattered showers and a few storms are expected to develop Thursday, mainly during the afternoon. Any storm that develops Thursday afternoon and evening has the potential to be strong with damaging wind gusts, and hail possible.

Highs warm into the upper 60s to low 70s which certainly will feel like a heatwave compared to what we’ve felt the first part of this week.

Also, winds gust up to between 30 and 40 mph at times, and possibly a bit stronger across the hills, especially up around the north facing slopes of the Tug Hill. For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for a small part of CNY on Thursday.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Breezy and turning cooler Thursday night with any showers and storms exiting quickly Thursday evening. Temperatures drop close to 40 by Friday morning.

FRIDAY (APRIL FOOL’S DAY):

Apparently, the joke is on us on April Fool’s Day compliments of Mother Nature.

It turns colder for Friday with some snow showers possibly mixed with rain to start the day. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but a slushy coating can’t be ruled out, especially over the hillier terrain.

Temperatures top out between 40 and 45, but wind chills will probably range from about 25 to 35 throughout the day.

WEEKEND:

The weather for the first weekend of April doesn’t look too bad, especially Saturday. We expect any lake clouds and possibly a few flurries/sprinkles to start Saturday to give way to a good deal of sunshine by the afternoon, if not a bit sooner. Highs to start the weekend climb well into the 40s, but with the sun it should feel milder than that during the afternoon.

Sunday looks to feature more clouds and some snow and rain showers possibly scooting through with a weak system moving across the area. Highs should be a bit cooler Sunday with readings closer to 45.

That said, Saturday looks to be the pick day of the weekend. So, make your outdoor plans accordingly.