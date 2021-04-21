Spring Meadows Apartment residents in Romulus asked to boil water after water main break

ROMULUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Seneca County Water District is asking residents of the Spring Meadows Apartment complex on Route 96 in Romulus to boil their water before use after a water main break was fixed. Buildings included in the advisory include 235, 236, 237, 238, 239, 240, 241, 242, 243, 244, and 245.

The water main break was repaired on Wednesday, but it is recommended that residents boil water before using for the next two to three days until a water sample comes back.

If you have questions, contact the Seneca County Water District at (315) 263-0480 or the Seneca County Health Department at (315) 539-1945.