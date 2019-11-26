SRC Inc. gives $1 million gift to SUNY Oswego engineering program

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Oswego’s engineering program has just received a historic $1 million gift from SRC Inc.

The gift will establish an endowed professorship, strengthening the internationally accredited engineering program at the school.

It will also help SRC Inc. to fill the many jobs it has opened as its business continues to grow rapidly.

SRC Inc. CEO Paul Tremont tells NewsChannel 9, “And this is very important for us because without engineers, we can’t accomplish our mission to provide innovative solutions to help keep America and its allies safe and strong.”

In the last fiscal year that ended September 30th for SRC Inc., the company hired around 400 new employees and sees no slow down in hiring for the next couple of years.

“We will be able to attract world-class engineers to this institution to educate future engineers,” says Mary Canale, Vice President for Alumni Engagement and Development at SUNY Oswego.

The funds from the endowment will provide resources for a competitive faculty salary, world-class research facilities, student assistants, conference support and other incentives that provide the margin of excellence to retain top talent.

College President Deborah F. Stanley says, “Their support is a testament to our shared interest in advancing the field and educating forward-thinking engineers. The college community is grateful for SRC’s investment, and for continuing our partnership that will propel our region and society in the future.”

The college plans to have the endowed professorship in place by the start of the fall 2020 semester.

Canale adds, “To help more students get a wonderful education, to get more engineers for Central New York, more jobs, I mean it’s an extraordinary partnership that’s going to advance New York State and beyond.”

This new investment is the latest in a long-standing relationship between the college and SRC Inc.

● In 2014, SUNY Oswego began delivering a customized MBA program on-site at SRC Inc. for a cohort of 21 employees who graduated in June 2017. A second cohort of SRC employees began their MBA studies in fall 2018. This unique partnership is empowering SRC’s technical experts to develop an equally powerful business acumen at their place of employment, making it more convenient for busy professionals to expand their skillset and expertise.

● This most recent donation builds on a previous $100,000 gift in 2016 to establish an endowed scholarship for business students (two $1,000 scholarships awarded annually) and an endowed scholarship for engineering students (two $1,000 scholarships awarded annually).

● Members of SRC’s leadership team also share their expertise on the SUNY Oswego School of Business Advisory Board and the Engineering Advisory Board.

SUNY Oswego’s engineering programs in electrical and computer engineering and software engineering received accreditation in August 2019 from ABET, the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering, and engineering technology.

Approximately 170 students are enrolled in engineering programs at Oswego, and 20 full-time faculty teach in the programs.

Click here to find out more about career opportunities at SRC Inc.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Jeff Kulikowsky on Twitter @JeffNC9