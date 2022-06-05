SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse chapter of St. Baldrick’s held a rare June fundraiser Sunday at Kitty Hoynes in Armory Square.

Normally, the head-shaving event to fight childhood cancer is held in March, but after a two-year Covid pause, organizers say Sunday’s event sends a signal that cancer never takes a pause.

More than 150 people were shaved and the founding organizer, Chow Downey, of the local chapter says all eyes now are on next March.

Mike Lamonica and Sheila Ungerer gave speeches on Sunday. Lamonica’s daughter and Ungerer’s son both died from cancer. “Luke’s Army” and “JJ’s Angels” are the two fundraising groups that turn out in large numbers every year for the Syracuse event, in memory of those two children.