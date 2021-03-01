St. Bonaventure President & former Le Moyne Vice President dies from complications of coronavirus

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The President of St. Bonaventure University has died, following a battle with COVID-19.

Provost Dr. Joseph Zimmer, who has been serving as acting president, released a statement to the community, saying Dr. Dennis DePerro had died.

“Words simply can’t convey the level of devastation our campus community feels right now,” Dr. Zimmer said.

Dr. DePerro became the St. Bonaventure’s 21st president in June 2017. He tested positive for the virus this past Christmas Eve, and was hospitalized days later.

Prior to his appointment at St. Bonaventure, DePerro served as vice president for enrollment management at Le Moyne College for 18 years before becoming the inaugural dean of the School of Graduate and Professional Studies in 2013. He also served as a professor of management in the Madden School of Business.

“The Le Moyne College community joins with others in mourning this tremendous loss,” said Le Moyne President Linda LeMura. “Dennis worked so hard for St. Bonaventure and had accomplished so much in such a short period of time. He was beloved and touched so many lives at Le Moyne and kept in touch with many members of our campus community. He was a wonderful colleague, friend and confidant, and I will miss his one-of-a-kind sense of humor. Our prayers and sincere condolences go out to his wife Sherry, and sons Matthew and Andrew. He will be deeply missed.”

Dr. DePerro was 62.

https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1366400407371714560&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wivb.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fcattaraugus-county%2Fst-bonaventure-president-dies-after-battle-with-covid-19%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px

Read Dr. Zimmer’s full statement below: