(WSYR-TV) — The St. Elias Middle Eastern Festival is back live and in person after a two-year pivot to a drive-in style event.

With music, dancing, and some new food items on the menu, the four-day festival returns to Syracuse to bring the best of Middle Eastern culture to the community.

Nujoud Makhlouf cooks up a delicious falafel bowl from the festival’s new menu. Complete with greens, tabbouleh, tomatoes, lemon garlic hummus, falafel, and topped with tahini sauce, these falafel bowls are vegan and full of fresh, made-from-scratch ingredients.

The Middle Eastern Festival offers fun for the entire family. Kids can enjoy games and prizes in the Kid’s Tent, as well as the in playground. Inside the church, local artisans will be showcasing their handcrafted items in the marketplace, and Arabic coffee will be served as well. Food can be found in the tents located outside the church. The event will also feature live Arabic music and dancing.

The Middle Eastern Festival has partnered with Gannon’s Ice Cream to bring traditional Arabic ice cream to the festival as well.

The festival runs Thursday through Sunday at St. Elias Orthodox Church on Onondaga Road, near OCC.

The times for the festival are Thursday and Friday 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

For more information, visit syracusemideastfest.com or find them @SyracuseMidEastFest on Facebook and Instagram.