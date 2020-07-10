St. Elias Middle Eastern Festival goes ‘on the go’ this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While several Central New York festivals have been cancelled, one decades-old tradition is deciding to go “on the go.” The St. Elias Middle Eastern Festival will kick off Friday as a curbside pickup for festival favorites.

You will be able to pick up some of your favorite foods from the festival, like falafel, gyros, hummus, and baklava. You can pick them up at the orthodox church on Onondaga Road. 

You can grab your favorite festival foods Friday from 3 to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m.

