St. Elias Middle Eastern Festival Is Heading On The Go

Due to COVID-19, the 91st annual St. Elias Middle Eastern Festival may look a little different this year but will continue the summer tradition by offering an on the go festival!

The annual festival will take place Friday, July 10 from 3-8pm and Saturday, July 11 from 12-8pm. They will be offering a limited menu along with curbside pickup.

The festival will be at the St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church. To learn more, you can visit SyracuseMidEastFest.com