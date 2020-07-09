St. Elias Middle Eastern Festival Is Heading On The Go

Due to COVID-19, the 91st annual St. Elias Middle Eastern Festival may look a little different this year but will continue the summer tradition by offering an on the go festival!
The annual festival will take place Friday, July 10 from 3-8pm and Saturday, July 11 from 12-8pm. They will be offering a limited menu along with curbside pickup.
The festival will be at the St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church. To learn more, you can visit SyracuseMidEastFest.com
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App