St. Elias Middle Eastern Festival transforming to a ‘Festival on the Go’ this year

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to COVID-19, the 91st annual St. Elias Middle Eastern Festival will be transforming to a “Festival on the Go” this year.

For two days only, the festival will offer a limited food menu with curbside pickup. Customers will be able to drive to a designated area, place their order, pay with cash or credit card, and their order will be delivered to their car.

Dates:

  • Friday, July 10 from 3 to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 11 from 12 to 8 p.m.

Location: St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 4988 Onondaga Road, Syracuse

Menu:

Sandwiches

  • Falafel: A vegetarian option with crunchy falafels wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and parsley, drizzled with tahini sauce.
  • Beef Shawerma: Marinated and grilled thin-sliced beef wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, onions, pickles and parsley, drizzled with tahini sauce.
  • Chicken Shawerma: Marinated and grilled chicken tenderloins wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, lettuce, and pickles, drizzled with a homemade garlic paste.
  • Gyro: Grilled gyro meat wrapped with tomatoes, lettuce, onions and Tzatziki sauce.

Sides

  • Hummus with pita bread
  • Tabbouleh
  • Falafel
  • Fries

Sweets

  • Chocolate Baklawa
  • Pistachio Baklawa
  • Ka’ak, our semolina dough filled with dates
  • Ghraybeh, S shaped butter cookies
  • Zalabye, crunchy fried honey balls

