St. Elias Middle Eastern Festival transforming to a ‘Festival on the Go’ this year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to COVID-19, the 91st annual St. Elias Middle Eastern Festival will be transforming to a “Festival on the Go” this year.

For two days only, the festival will offer a limited food menu with curbside pickup. Customers will be able to drive to a designated area, place their order, pay with cash or credit card, and their order will be delivered to their car.

Dates:

Friday, July 10 from 3 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 11 from 12 to 8 p.m.

Location: St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 4988 Onondaga Road, Syracuse

Menu:

Sandwiches

Falafel : A vegetarian option with crunchy falafels wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and parsley, drizzled with tahini sauce.

: A vegetarian option with crunchy falafels wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and parsley, drizzled with tahini sauce. Beef Shawerma : Marinated and grilled thin-sliced beef wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, onions, pickles and parsley, drizzled with tahini sauce.

: Marinated and grilled thin-sliced beef wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, onions, pickles and parsley, drizzled with tahini sauce. Chicken Shawerma : Marinated and grilled chicken tenderloins wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, lettuce, and pickles, drizzled with a homemade garlic paste.

: Marinated and grilled chicken tenderloins wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, lettuce, and pickles, drizzled with a homemade garlic paste. Gyro: Grilled gyro meat wrapped with tomatoes, lettuce, onions and Tzatziki sauce.

Sides

Hummus with pita bread

Tabbouleh

Falafel

Fries

Sweets