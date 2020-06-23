St. Elias Middle Eastern Festival transforming to a ‘Festival on the Go’ this year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to COVID-19, the 91st annual St. Elias Middle Eastern Festival will be transforming to a “Festival on the Go” this year.
For two days only, the festival will offer a limited food menu with curbside pickup. Customers will be able to drive to a designated area, place their order, pay with cash or credit card, and their order will be delivered to their car.
Dates:
- Friday, July 10 from 3 to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, July 11 from 12 to 8 p.m.
Location: St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 4988 Onondaga Road, Syracuse
Menu:
Sandwiches
- Falafel: A vegetarian option with crunchy falafels wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and parsley, drizzled with tahini sauce.
- Beef Shawerma: Marinated and grilled thin-sliced beef wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, onions, pickles and parsley, drizzled with tahini sauce.
- Chicken Shawerma: Marinated and grilled chicken tenderloins wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, lettuce, and pickles, drizzled with a homemade garlic paste.
- Gyro: Grilled gyro meat wrapped with tomatoes, lettuce, onions and Tzatziki sauce.
Sides
- Hummus with pita bread
- Tabbouleh
- Falafel
- Fries
Sweets
- Chocolate Baklawa
- Pistachio Baklawa
- Ka’ak, our semolina dough filled with dates
- Ghraybeh, S shaped butter cookies
- Zalabye, crunchy fried honey balls
