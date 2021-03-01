St. Joseph’s allowing limited visitation, here’s what you need to know

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Joseph’s Heath Hospital announced Monday that they will allow limited visitation starting March 1.

Visiting hours are from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with some exceptions:

Visitors must maintain social distancing at all times. Once in the patient’s room, visitors must remain in the room unless directed otherwise by clinical staff.

All visitors must be older than 18 years of age except in cases where families are coping with end-of-life care. In this case, prior authorization from the clinical unit must be arranged.

In labor and delivery, the mother may choose one coach and/or doula.

In the mother/baby unit, the mother may choose one person who can remain in the room with the mother and baby for the duration of the admission. Plus, one additional visitor at a time is allowed during the hours of 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Each patient in the NICU is allowed up to two approved visitors on their list, with one person visiting at a time.

In surgical and procedural areas, no visitors or family may accompany the patient into the hospital the day of the procedure; there are no waiting room accommodations available at this time.

In the emergency department, no visitors or family may accompany the patient at this time. Pediatric patients are allowed to have one person accompany them.

Visitation to Unit 3-6 is by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling (315) 448-5360.

No visitation will be granted to patients who are in the COVID Unit, as well as certain other COVID positive patients.

If patients are COVID-positive, families should discuss visitation with the nursing staff.

Important to remember:

Visitors must undergo a symptom, temperature check, and travel history screening. Visitors failing the screening requirements will not be allowed to enter.

VIsitors from non-contiguous states and internationally will not be permitted entry at any site unless NYSDOH testing and quarantine guidelines are met.

Visitors will be provided and must wear appropriate personal protective equipment. A mask is required for all people and it must be properly covering the nose and mouth. Gown and gloves are mandatory if you are visiting a COVID positive patient.