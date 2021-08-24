St. Joe’s receives 5-star rating from Healthgrades for birthplace labor and delivery care

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Joseph’s Health announced Tuesday that they are now recognized as one of the nation’s leaders in Vaginal Delivery after receiving a 5-star designation from Healthgrades.

“We are proud to be recognized, once again, for our superior commitment to five-star level care in our Birthplace/Labor & Delivery,” said Heather Shimer-Bero, Clinical Director of Women and Infants Service Line. “This honor validates the dedication our skilled team of nurses and doctors make to delivering safe, compassionate and family-centered care to our patients every day, even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Between 2017 and 2019, Healthgrades analyzed data from 16 states and found hospitals that received 5-star ratings were significantly better than those that did not when it comes to quality and women were approximately at a 43.6% lower risk of experiencing complications when in the hospital.

“Women can feel confident selecting a hospital recognized with a 5-star rating for providing exceptional women’s care. We commend the organizations that receive this achievement and for their ongoing commitment to providing exceptional care for their patients,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades.

This honor comes just weeks after St. Joseph’s Health Hospital became the only hospital in Upstate New York to be named to Newsweek’s list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals 2021. In addition, earlier this year, St. Joseph’s was awarded its fifth consecutive Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade A for the Spring 2021 marking period.