St. Joseph School in Auburn to close in June

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Big changes are coming to Auburn as St. Joseph School will be closing in June.

The Catholic Diocese of Rochester announced the news overnight, saying the closure is because of “years of declining enrollment and accompanying financial difficulties” at the school.

Enrollment at St. Joseph is at a historic low this academic year of 93 students in pre-k through eighth grade The diocese adds enrollment was projected to further decline.

