St. Joseph School in Auburn to close in June

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Big changes are coming to Auburn as St. Joseph School will be closing in June.
The Catholic Diocese of Rochester announced the news overnight, saying the closure is because of “years of declining enrollment and accompanying financial difficulties” at the school.
Enrollment at St. Joseph is at a historic low this academic year of 93 students in pre-k through eighth grade The diocese adds enrollment was projected to further decline.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Cuomo signs legislation aiming to fight zombie properties
- What’s next for President Trump?
- Picture of the Day: 12/19/19
- TechBytes: 12/19/19
- The List: 12/19/19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App