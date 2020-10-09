St. Joseph’s Church selling apple pies even though LaFayette Apple Fest was cancelled

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although the LaFayette 2020 Apple Festival was cancelled you can still get a taste of the season. St. Joseph’s Church will be selling their apple pies this weekend.
The church community will hold a drive-thru pickup Saturday, October 10 and Sunday, October 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The drive-thru event will be held at St. Joseph’s Church, located at 6104 Route 20 in LaFayette.
Purchases can be made by cash or check. You can also pre-order pies via email, St.JosephsPies@gmail.com or by calling 315-677-3216 and leave your name, phone number, and the quantity of pies you’d like to purchase.
The cost is $12 per pie.
