St. Joseph’s College of Nursing commencement welcomes 86 new nurses into Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Central New York gained more healthcare workers Saturday as 86 St. Joseph’s College of Nursing graduates crossed the stage with their associate’s degree.

The driving force behind those graduates is empathy, compassion, and the urge to take care of others.

“My whole life I’ve always wanted to help people, that’s been my passion since I was a little girl,” said graduate Olivia Fuda. “I think it’s an amazing profession to give back to the community and I’m just excited to change people’s lives.”

A feeling her classmate, Selia Huon shares.

I wanted to become a nurse because my passion to help other people is very strong,” she said. “It’s a calling for me.”

The in-person commencement was held at The Palace Theatre in Syracuse and was live-streamed for family and friends to watch virtually. During the ceremony, their professors and St. Joseph’s colleagues joined in congratulating them through a virtual video where they shared inspiring messages.

And after a year that challenged the healthcare industry like no other, these graduates are ready to get to work as the demand for nurses continues to grow across the country and here in Central New York.

“We know that it’s been challenging and nurses are super tired and it’s time for reinforcements basically,” Fuda said.

Interim Dean of the college, Susan Berger, shared words of wisdom before the graduates received their diplomas saying in part: