St. Joseph’s employees take part in American Red Cross blood drive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Joseph’s Health partnered with the American Red Cross to hold a blood drive on Tuesday with St. Joseph’s employees.
There have been more than 7,000 blood drives around the United States that have had to cancel due to COVID-19. According to the American Red Cross, this has resulted in the loss of 200,000 donations.
More than 50 of the employees registered to donate blood with only a day’s notice. They all practiced social distancing and waited at least six feet apart while waiting for their turn.
The dedication and commitment of our colleagues to be a transforming and healing presence in our community, especially when the need is so great, was represented well.Deb Welch – Vice President for Mission Integration and Community Health and Well-Being
The American Red Cross extended the blood drive in order to take as many donations as possible. St. Joseph’s is going to organize another blood drive due to the support that was given.
