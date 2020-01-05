St. Joseph’s graduates 67 nursing students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) In the midst of a nursing shortage, dozens of nurses from right here in Syracuse will now be putting on their scrubs.

67 students graduated Sunday morning from St. Joseph’s College of Nursing’s class of December 2019.

The college calls 67 graduates a large number, saying it’s the first major accomplishment of many in what can be a tedious and challenging career.

“A lot of self-sacrifice right at the beginning of nursing school and these graduates have to achieve very high standards to be able to meet the graduating expectations for St. Joseph’s,” said AnneMarie Czyz, Chief Nursing Officer at St. Joseph’s Health.

“We’re very excited because over 70 percent of this graduating class is coming to St. Joseph’s Health to work, and many others are employed in other areas across the region, which we’re very proud of,” said Czyz.