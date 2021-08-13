St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater announces mask policy for 2021 season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview’s website, all attendees to concerts must be masked when indoors. This policy includes restrooms.

For some concerts, the amphitheater says concert-goers may need to show proof of vaccination for entry. You can find that out for your particular show at the event page.

When outdoors, vaccinated attendees do not need to be masked, but unvaccinated people need to wear a mask at all times, indoors or outdoors.

Children are allowed at concerts, however if they are under the age of 12, they must wear a mask, the amp’s website states.