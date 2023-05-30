SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This summer, Syracuse’s St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has a long list of concerts queued up for the season.

Amongst that list are some big hits like Shania Twain, Phish, Chris Stapleton and more, which have sold thousands of tickets, hence the Amphitheater is reminding everyone of their lawn chair policy.

Syracuse’s St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview reminds ticketholders of these select concerts that outside lawn chairs will not be permitted:

Chris Stapleton – June 8, 2023

Shania Twain – July 8, 2023

Phish – July 23, 2034

Zac Brown Band – August 11, 2023

This policy is consistent with the lawn chair policy implemented in 2022 for the Morgan Wallen concert.

According to the Amphitheater, the venue lawn chair policy states that “for the safety, comfort and experience of all fans, the Venue reserves the right to not permit outside lawn chairs from being brought into the venue. A limited number of lawn chair rentals will be available for advance purchase online or at the venue on the day of the event, while supplies last.”

This is a blanketed policy for all attendees at shows that sell over 14,000 in tickets that no lawn chairs would be permitted to be brought into the venue.

While this policy is relatively new, the Amphitheater will likely reach out to lawn ticket purchasers in advance if the concert sells that many tickets.

If ticket purchasers are ever confused or unsure if they are allowed to bring a lawn chair, the Amphitheater encourages them to check this information on their website for each show they attend.

The information is outlined for concert goers under ‘Important Details’ section of each event listing on the amphitheater’s website.