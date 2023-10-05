SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Joseph’s Health and UnitedHealthcare announced Thursday, Oct. 5, they have reached a new agreement allowing patients covered by UnitedHealthCare to access St. Joseph’s Hospital following a roughly three month dispute between the two sides.

Patients covered by an impacted UnitedHealthcare commercial or Medicare Advantage health plan can re-schedule care at St. Joseph’s Health, effective immediately.

The agreement is retroactive to July 1, 2023, meaning any services received from St. Joseph’s Health providers and facilities from July 1, 2023, to date will be processed as in-network, according to Kelly Quinn, manager of public relations and network communications for St. Joseph’s Health.

The new agreement also provides a path to bring St. Joseph’s Health back in network for Medicaid and Essential Plan health plans in the near future.

St. Joseph’s Health will still see UnitedHealthcare Medicaid and Essential Plan members while they work to finalize the terms of the agreement.