SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Joseph’s Health is bringing new, comprehensive cancer care to its hospital, calling the service line groundbreaking.

It’s a partnership with Roswell Park in Buffalo, the only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer center in Upstate New York.

The Senior Vice President of Acute Operations at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital, Meredith Price, says it’s been three years in the making.

Now, patients won’t have to travel to get that level of care. “It’s all about access,” Price said.

Patients in our community will now have access to the latest innovative treatment options, clinical trials, advanced therapies, and personalized treatment plans.

With a collaborative team of specialists, radiologists, and surgeons, Price says it will likely speed up treatment.

“They’ll be able to be fully treated. They’ll have access to genetic counseling, medical oncology, infusion, and surgical services, all right here at home,” Price said.

The program covers several types of cancer including breast, colorectal, lung, blood, and gastrointestinal.

The team is already accepting patients.

For now, they’ll go to a temporary space inside the hospital next to the infusion unit.

In about a year, the new center will open to the right of the hospital’s main doors.