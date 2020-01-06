Closings
St. Joseph’s Health graduates 67 students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the midst of a major nursing shortage, recent graduates from right here in Syracuse are now filling in the gaps. 

St. Joseph’s College of Nursing graduating 67 students on Sunday from the class of December 2019. The college says this number is fairly high and it’s the first major accomplishment of many in what can be a tedious and challenging career. 

“A lot of self-sacrifice right at the beginning of nursing school and these graduates have to achieve very high standards to be able to meet the graduating expectations for St. Joseph’s,” said AnneMarie Czyz, Chief Nursing Officer, St. Joseph’s Health.

More than 70 percent of these graduates will be staying at St. Joseph’s Health to work and many others are now employed across the region.

