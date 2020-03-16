St. Joseph’s Health Hospital announced that no visitors will be allowed starting Tuesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Joseph’s Health Hospital announced on Monday that beginning on Tuesday, March 17, visitor restrictions will be increased.

Starting on Tuesday, no visitors will be allowed in the hospital.

The hospital made this decision because they wanted their patients, colleagues and community to stay safe.

There are a few exceptions to this rule:

Scheduled procedures

Mother/Baby Unit

End of Life Care

Discharges

Emergency Department

You can find more information about this on their website.