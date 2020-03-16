Closings
St. Joseph’s Health Hospital announced that no visitors will be allowed starting Tuesday

Local News
(Photo: courtesy MGN)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Joseph’s Health Hospital announced on Monday that beginning on Tuesday, March 17, visitor restrictions will be increased.

Starting on Tuesday, no visitors will be allowed in the hospital.

The hospital made this decision because they wanted their patients, colleagues and community to stay safe.

There are a few exceptions to this rule:

  • Scheduled procedures
  • Mother/Baby Unit
  • End of Life Care
  • Discharges
  • Emergency Department

You can find more information about this on their website.

