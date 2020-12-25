St. Joseph’s Health illuminates thousands of lights for ‘Lighting the Way’ campaign

(WSYR-TV) — St. Joseph’s Health illuminated thousands of holiday lights for its first-ever “Lighting the Way” campaign.

More than 25,000 lights are hanging along Union Avenue and Prospect Avenue in honor of “the healthcare workers who have worked steadfastly throughout this pandemic.”

Hospital officials said they are not only a visual way to thank all of the hospital heroes who have taken care of more than 700 COVID-19 patients since March.

The campaign is also raising money to help offset unplanned COVID-related expenses.

