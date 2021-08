SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -St. Joseph’s Health has been recognized as a primary stroke center by the DNV, an international accrediting body.

The certification is based on standards set by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association, and it confirms the hospital’s medical team addresses the full spectrum of stroke care.

According to the national stroke association, stroke is a leading cause of death, killing nearly 130,000 people each year.