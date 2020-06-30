St. Joseph’s Health to adjust staffing levels due to decreased revenues

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, St. Joseph’s Health announced that it would be reducing staffing levels in mostly non-clinical and administrative roles due to decreased revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our mission is to be a transforming and healing presence in our communities, and we are making painful but necessary decisions to ensure that we can sustain our organization into the future,” said Leslie Paul Luke, chief executive officer of St. Joseph’s Health. “Like most health systems and other industries across the country, we are facing significant pandemic-related challenges. As we ramped up to support inpatients afflicted with COVID-19 and effectively shut down outpatient and elective services during stay-at-home orders, our revenues fell and operational costs increased. While we have received funding from the CARES Act that has helped cover our operating deficits for a few months, it is not enough to sustain us into the future.”

Some of the positions affected will be those who were furloughed over the past few months. Some positions will be eliminated, while others will have reduced schedules. St. Joseph’s Health says those positions that are eliminated will be eligible for outplacement services, a paid notice period, severance pay and health, and other benefits through their severance period.

“We must now focus on what is required to restructure our organization and redesign our services to meet the needs of our patients in the coming months as we continue to live with the presence of COVID-19,” said Luke. “I am confident that St. Joseph’s Health will emerge from this challenging time as a strong organization. We have a new strategic plan that will enable us to grow existing and new services. We remain committed to our Mission and Core Values, and we will persevere to fulfill the essential health needs of the communities we serve.”