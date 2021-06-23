St. Joseph’s Health to launch ‘Food is Medicine’ initiative to feed, educate CNY families

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Joseph’s Health is launching a new initiative “Food is Medicine” to combat two issues at once: food insecurity and chronic diseases.

Through a $500,000 grant, they’ve created what’s being called a “food farmacy.” Millions of families don’t know where their next meal is coming from, and St. Joseph’s Health says poor nutrition is the root of many chronic illnesses.

Through the program’s first year, patients will be referred to the program, where they’ll participate in classes and counseling. They will also be offered medication management support.

But most importantly, participants will receive two free fresh and healthy meals per day, five days per week, for the entire time they participate in the program.

Participants will also be given enough meals for their family members.