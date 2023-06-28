SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Joseph’s Health will no longer hire travel nurses who live within 50 miles of Syracuse.

President and CEO of St. Joseph’s Health, Dr. Steven Hanks knows when the pandemic hit hardest, contacted travel nurses filled a dire need. Fast forward three years later, “travel” nurses aren’t going too far, and living right here in the community.

“We pay an enhanced rate that really is unsustainable for us if we have a large number of this staff. And that rate is to reflect the fact that these staff are typically coming from afar, and having to go into a hotel, having to be away from home,” Dr. Steven Hanks said.

Nationally, contract labor expenses have risen more than 250% over the past three years. The U.S. average pay for travel nurses was $150 an hour in early 2022, which experts say tempted more nurses to leave staff jobs, increasing turnover and exacerbating shortages.

With more than 9,000 job openings for nurses in New York State, St. Joseph’s Health and St. Peter’s Health Partners are finding new ways to recruit and retain nurses including referral bonuses, and sign-on bonuses.

“We’ve had to up our game in terms of the recruitment world. We do out reach to high school students really just to boost their interest in careers in health care but in other health care careers,” said Hanks.

The hospital travel nurses currently working at St. Joe’s will be employed until their contract ends, which typically lasts 13 weeks.