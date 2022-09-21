SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- St. Joseph’s Health Hospital has updated its protocols allowing more leeway for patients.
As of September 21, St. Joseph’s will be expanding its visitation hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Along with this modification, also comes the following:
- Up to two persons per patient, per day
- One person allowed at a time in the room
- Visitors can use the unit-based waiting rooms for convenience
This change comes after months of the hospital limiting visitors and cutting visitation hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.