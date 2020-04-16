St. Joseph’s Hospital graduates get special send-off

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A special surprise happened for nursing graduates at St. Joseph’s Hospital this week.

Their instructors gave them a small send-off, which replaced a cancelled graduation as they work tirelessly to fight COVID-19.

Sage Ballinger, a nursing grad at St. Joe’s Hospital, said, “It’s definitely a different time to become a nurse and to be in this new way of things, but we’re just taking it the best we can.”

Sage’s mother said, “I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t worried about her, but I know she’s in great hands and she’s never once, for a second, thought about herself. She calls me every night and just talks about her patients.”

The graduates will take the boards, likely in August, and officially become registered nurses when they pass.