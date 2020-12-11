St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse stopping some elective surgeries to help staffing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Central New York, St. Joseph’s Hospital has announced it will be scaling back on some elective surgeries in order to free up staff.
“Much like we did in the spring, we are examining each surgery to determine which ones can be delayed. Of course, our patients’ health and well-being are of the utmost importance so we are handling this on a case-by-case basis. As COVID cases continue to increase, our colleagues have been incredible about flexing where needed. We truly value their commitment during this time,” said Dr. Philip Falcone, CMO.
Upstate University Hospital announced last week that it has stopped most elective surgeries.
Crouse Hospital says it is taking a proactive approach as well, limiting inpatient elective surgeries. Outpatient surgeries are not impacted.
