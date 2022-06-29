SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an effort to reduce costs, owner Trinity Health is consolidating the leadership teams of its New York hospitals: St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse and St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany.

The administrative restructuring results in a regionalized hospital system and its senior-most leader being based in Albany.

Dr. James Reed will take the position until his planned retirement in December, when St. Peter’s current chief clinical officer and chief operating officer, Dr. Steven Hanks, takes over to lead both hospitals.

Current St. Joseph’s Health CEO Leslie Paul Luke will voluntarily leave the organization, according to an email sent to employees and obtained by NewsChannel 9.

Deb Welch, listed as the vice president for Mission at St. Joseph’s, will be laid off. Three positions in Albany are being eliminated.

It’s not clear if any other layoffs are expected.

In the email to employees, an executive for Trinity Health, blamed the pandemic. He writes: “While we expected and planned for the changes a global pandemic would bring, the negative impact and lasting effects are much greater than anyone imagined.”

It continues: “In response we have decided to create ONE regional ministry that will solidify and augment

our presence in the New York region. By combining the strengths of St. Peter’s Health Partners in Albany and St. Joseph’s Health in Syracuse, we will benefit from synergies, clinical coordination of care for our patients and communities, and create a more efficient, cost-effective and integrated health system.”

The management restructuring takes effect Friday.

Statement from St. Joseph’s Health to NewsChannel 9: