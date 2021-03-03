St. Joseph’s psychiatrist believes classroom time has a positive impact on mental health of kids

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Public health officials in New York have been looking at the option of bringing kids back into the classroom more often. And for one psychiatrist, he’s noticing a major difference for kids who have switched to more in-person learning.

Dr. Geoffrey Hopkins, Chairman of The Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program (CPEP) at St. Joseph’s Health, said he sees how being in school more days per week is having a positive impact on children. He said those students are now feeling less anxious, they’re happier because they’re seeing their peers, and they’re having an easier time with schoolwork.

“It’s quite amazing, the work that the schools are able to do and help children get back on a developmental track. And the support that that offers. It’s a dramatic and identifiable thing that you can see that really helps young people,” Dr. Hopkins.

Dr. Hopkins said one of the most important components at play here is socialization. He’s encouraging families to make time for their kids to socialize either online or in a safe, socially distant way while wearing masks.

Because overall, children are struggling to cope with the stress of the pandemic. Dr. Hopkins believes there are several “mini epidemics” hidden behind the global pandemic.

“For the last couple of months, I’ve seen an increase in anxiety, depression, and also hopelessness,” Dr. Hopkins said.

Dr. Hopkins has worked at CPEP for 14 years. He said he’s getting more referrals and seeing young children who need psychiatric help more often. He’s even noticing early signs of psychosis in all ages.

“I think it’s the disruption in the daily schedule and also the lack of socialization and then the stress the parents themselves are under,” Dr. Hopkins said.

Dr. Hopkins wants parents to look for signs of depression in themselves and their children. That includes social withdrawal, a lack of ability to have pleasure in activities that you once enjoyed, excessive sleeping or not being able to sleep at all, and outright saying things like, ‘what’s the point of living?’

If parents are seeing those signs in their kids, they’re asked to call 211 for help or reach out to their primary care physician. Plus, talk to your kids about those emotions.

“I think one of the most important things is to honestly validate their experience. And to ask them how the experience is affecting them individually. So that they can express their emotion so that it’s not bottled up,” Hopkins said. “And then also working with kids to develop a sense of regular schedules, including waking up at a certain time, trying to maintain bedtimes, having activities, and where it’s appropriate and you’re able to do it with social distancing and masking, having abilities to socialize with their peers.”

And as time goes on, Dr. Hopkins encourages public health officials to look at the bigger picture when deciding whether or not to bring more kids into the classroom.

“We’re going to have to understand that the implications and the ripple effect of this stress on society might last several years. We might need to have our policymakers increase services to take care of the long-lasting mental health effects both for adults and for children,” Dr. Hopkins said