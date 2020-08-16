St. Lawrence County issues guidance on gatherings

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —  St. Lawrence County is offering up some guidance on gathers. The county has seen more coronavirus cases n July than it did in June.

The county is reminding people to keep their circle small. It takes a community and the public health director says it’s important to remember that while things are opening up again, you should still limit your social gatherings. Wash your hands, wear a mask, and avoid large non-essential gatherings.

