St. Lawrence County issues guidance on gatherings

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Lawrence County is offering up some guidance on gathers. The county has seen more coronavirus cases n July than it did in June.
The county is reminding people to keep their circle small. It takes a community and the public health director says it’s important to remember that while things are opening up again, you should still limit your social gatherings. Wash your hands, wear a mask, and avoid large non-essential gatherings.
