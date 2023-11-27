CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 32-year-old Canton man is facing multiple charges after allegedly setting fire to a vehicle on Tuesday, Nov. 21 in the Mountain Mart parking lot at 103 East Main Street in Canton.

In a press release, Authorities charged Brian Bellinger with fourth-degree arson and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal mischief. Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday the Canton Police responded to the Mountain Mart convenience store, for a reported vehicle fire.

Patrols saw the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Officers attempted to extinguish the fire with fire extinguishers until the Canton Fire Department arrived on the scene and put the fire out.

Canton Police were assisted by the Canton Fire Department, St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputies, St. Lawrence County Fire Investigators, and the Potsdam Police Department.

Bellinger was released on appearance tickets to reappear in Canton Town Court on Jan. 8, 2024.